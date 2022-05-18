Paulo Dybala gives heartfelt farewell message to Juventus fans

Paulo Dybala on Tuesday night gave a heartfelt farewell message to Juventus supporters in an emotional video on his social media accounts. Dybala played his last match for Juve against Lazio on Monday. At 77 minutes in the match, after seven seasons for the Bianconeri, Paulo Dybala waved the Allianz Stadium goodbye. The number 10 made his way around the ground as he received the lap of honour.

"I came here at 21, as the number I was carrying on my shoulders at that time. In these years, I have grown up as a footballer and as a man," he said in a video posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. "They were wonderful years, full of joy, of work, goals and wins. Not always has it gone as we hoped or as we deserved. But we never gave up. Thanks to this team I have really figured out important goals. Here I found special team-mates and I always felt loved by fans, by people, by children and I will never forget this."

"During this period, my responsibilities have grown and I have always tried to face them in the best way. We were together for seven years. Seven years of beautiful moments. And even some tough moments." "Our paths are parting today but I will always carry all of you with me in my heart. Because you gave me so much love, so much respect. I hope to have given you some 'joya'. Thank you all," he added.

The Argentine has hit 115 goals in 292 appearances across all competitions for Juve since joining the club from Palermo in 2015, including 15 in the 2021-22 campaign. He has also provided 48 assists while helping Bianconeri claim five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia crowns. (ANI)

