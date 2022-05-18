Ramkumar exits French Open Qualifying event

Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out of the French Open Qualifying event with a straight set defeat against 18-year-old French player Sean Cuenin, bringing curtains on India's singles challenge at the major event here on Wednesday.

Ramkumar's 6-7 (6) 4-6 defeat against a player, who is ranked 595, means that none of India's singles player will compete in the main draw of the Clay Court Grand Slam. Ramkumar, ranked 178th, had knocked out ninth seed and world number 114, Yannick Hanfmann from Germany in the opening round but could not sustain the momentum. Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri have already exited from the qualifying event of the clay court major.

Nagal, who has returned to competitive tennis after recovering from a surgery, had lost to Argentina's Pedro Cachin (ranked 152). Bhambri, who is also on a comeback trail, had lost 3-6 5-7 to Altug Celikbilek (183) from Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)