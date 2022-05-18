Left Menu

Match Day: Everton can secure EPL survival before final round

Everton can guarantee its Premier League place by beating Crystal Palace before heading to Champions League-chasing Arsenal on the final day. Everton has center back Michael Keane and midfielder Donny van de Beek fit again, while manager Frank Lampard is also hopeful defender Ben Godfrey will return after a month out with a thigh problem.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:10 IST
Match Day: Everton can secure EPL survival before final round
  • Country:
  • United States

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Thursday: ENGLAND Before the final round on Sunday, the Premier League has three games on tap that had been postponed earlier in the season. Everton can guarantee its Premier League place by beating Crystal Palace before heading to Champions League-chasing Arsenal on the final day. Everton has center back Michael Keane and midfielder Donny van de Beek fit again, while manager Frank Lampard is also hopeful defender Ben Godfrey will return after a month out with a thigh problem. Lampard is still without midfielder Fabian Delph and defender Yerry Mina. Burnley goes to Aston Villa having slipped back into the relegation zone after losing back-to-back games. Burnley is a point behind Leeds and is now playing its game in hand on Jesse Marsch's team. At the upper end of the standings, Chelsea will clinch third place with at least a draw against Leicester. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he does not know whether Andreas Christensen has already played his last match for the west London club. The defender withdrew himself from selection for Saturday’s FA Cup final loss to Liverpool on the morning of the Wembley game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022