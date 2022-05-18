Tiri sustains ACL tear, ruled out for 7-8 weeks
ATK Mohun Bagan's Spanish central defender Tiri was on Wednesday ruled out for at least seven weeks after sustaining a knee injury in yet another blow for the ISL heavyweights after AFC Cup group opener defeat to Gokulam Kerala.
Tiri sustained the injury during a tackle with Gokulam Kerala forward Luka Majcen inside the box and looked in extreme pain. He had to be stretchered out in the 39th minute.
''He has suffered an ACL tear that will take at least seven to eight weeks to recover,'' an ATKMB official said here.
Juan Ferrando brought in Ashutosh Mehta to play in the crucial position after Tiri pulled out as the Mariners defence crumbled in the second-half, letting in four goals to cut a sorry figure.
