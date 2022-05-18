Sports News Roundup: No replacement for Russian GP, F1 season now 22 races; Alpine skiing-Shiffrin will 'absolutely' break World Cup record, says Vonn and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Lord's to turn red, white and blue for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Lord's will be a sea of red, white and blue during England's first test against New Zealand next month as the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) joins Britain's celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's seven decades on the throne. The 96-year-old, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, marked seven decades as queen in February, and four days of "Platinum Jubilee" events to recognise that landmark are being held at the start of June.

Cycling-Dainese claims maiden Giro stage win as Lopez retains lead

Alberto Dainese became the first Italian winner in this year's Giro d'Italia on Wednesday when he clinched victory with a perfectly timed sprint in stage 11, a 203-kilometre (126.14 miles) ride from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia. The 24-year-old surged past the favoured trio of French sprint leader Arnaud Demare, Briton Mark Cavendish and Australian Caleb Ewan, before sprinting off his compatriot Simone Consonni to secure his maiden stage win.

Soccer-U.S. men's and women's teams strike equal pay deal with governing body

U.S soccer men's and women's national team players will receive equal pay and prize money, including at World Cups, after they came together to agree on landmark collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) with the U.S Soccer Federation on Wednesday. For official competitions, including the World Cup, the women's (USWNT) and men's (USMNT) national team players will earn identical game appearance fees.

Cycling-Girmay out of Giro with eye injury sustained in celebrating stage 10 win

Biniam Girmay's Giro d'Italia has been cut short after an eye injury suffered during the celebrations of a stage win forced the Eritrean rider to pull out of the competition, his team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert said on Wednesday. The 22-year-old became the first Black African rider to win a Grand Tour stage on Tuesday, beating Mathieu van der Poel with an impressive sprint to claim stage 10.

Swimming-Australian pop singer Simpson qualifies for Commonwealth Games

Australian pop singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson qualified for this year's Commonwealth Games after finishing third in the 100 metres butterfly final at the national trials in Adelaide on Wednesday. Simpson, 25, turned heads earlier on Wednesday when he upstaged Olympic freestyle gold medallist Kyle Chalmers and won his heat in a personal best time of 51.79 seconds behind defending champion Matt Temple (51.64).

Cycling-I want to be the best ever, says Olympic BMX champion Shriever

British Olympic BMX champion Beth Shriever says her aim is to become the greatest female athlete in her sport as she looks ahead to defending her world title in July. The 22-year-old won Britain's first gold in BMX racing at last year's Olympic Games in Tokyo and followed up with first place at the World Championship in the Netherlands.

Hurricanes D Jaccob Slavin leads Lady Byng finalists

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin looks to become the first repeat winner of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in more than a decade. Slavin, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon were named the three finalists Wednesday for the 2021-22 award.

Motor racing-No replacement for Russian GP, F1 season now 22 races

Formula One's 2022 season will be reduced to 22 races after the sport said on Wednesday it would not be replacing the cancelled Russian Grand Prix on Sept. 25 despite interest from other countries. Formula One had scheduled a record 23 rounds this year but the race in Sochi was called off in February and the contract terminated in early March after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Basketball-FIBA bans Russia and Belarus from international competitions

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Wednesday excluded Russia and Belarus from participating and hosting international tournaments until further notice following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The men's teams of Russia and Belarus have been withdrawn from European qualifiers for the World Cup next year and are not being replaced.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin will 'absolutely' break World Cup record, says Vonn

Former Olympic downhill champion Lindsey Vonn said her fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin will easily surpass her as the most decorated woman in World Cup alpine skiing. Shiffrin picked up her 74th World Cup victory in March in Courchevel, France, inching closer to Vonn's record 82 titles at just 27 years old, before collecting her fourth overall World Cup crown.

