Soccer-Benfica agree two-year deal with new boss Schmidt

Benfica have reached a deal to appoint Roger Schmidt as their head coach for the next two seasons, the Portuguese side confirmed on Wednesday. Benfica, who finished third in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this season, expect to complete contract formalities over the course of next week.

The club announced last month that they had reached an agreement in principle to appoint Schmidt, who will join them from next season after managing PSV Eindhoven this term. PSV came second in the Dutch league this season, finishing two points behind champions Ajax Amsterdam.

Schmidt made his name at Salzburg and Bayer Leverkusen before a spell in China where he was sacked in mid-2019 by Beijing Guoan. The 55-year-old will replace Nelson Verissimo at Benfica.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)