IBA Women's World Boxing C'ships: Will try to bring gold medal, says Nikhat Zareen after semi-final win

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen, who won in the semi-final of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Wednesday, expressed happiness by saying her match against Brazil's Caroline De Almeida was great and she is looking forward for the final clash.

ANI | Istanbul | Updated: 18-05-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:29 IST
Nikhat Zareen (Photo- BFI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen, who won in the semi-final of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Wednesday, expressed happiness by saying her match against Brazil's Caroline De Almeida was great and she is looking forward for the final clash. Exhibiting a skilful display, Nizamabad (Telangana)-born boxer, Nikhat pulled off a comprehensive 5-0 win against Brazil's Caroline De Almeida in the 52kg semi-final.

"Today's match was great for me. My strategy was that I need to stop her from playing her natural game. And I did exactly that and won in the semi-finals," Nikhat Zareen said in the video of the Boxing Federation of India. "I did not let my opponent play her counter game and this was my game plan. This is my first World Championship medal. I only hope that I will give my best and bring a gold medal for my country," she added.

"My final is on Thursday with Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas and I have the knowledge of how to play with her. But I will sit with my coach and plan a strategy. According to that, I will play in the final," said Zareen. Playing her only second World Championships, Nikhat will take a shot at gold on Thursday when she squares off against Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight final. Jutamas stunned the two-time World Championships medallist experienced Kazakh boxer Zhaina Shekerbekova 4-1 in the semi-final. (ANI)

