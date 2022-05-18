VVS Laxman likely to coach Team India during Ireland tour

Former India batter VVS Laxman is likely to fill in for Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the national side during the tour to Ireland in June due to the latter assisting the team's preparation for the rescheduled fifth Test and limited-overs series in England. As per ESPNCricinfo, Rahul Dravid will be assisting the national side's preparation in England, where they will first play a four-day game against Leicester from June 24-27. After that, they will move to Birmingham to play the rescheduled fifth test against England from July 1-5. On the other hand, India will also be playing two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and June 28. Dravid will be joining India's tour party after the 5-match T20I series against South Africa concludes on June 19.

Laxman is currently the Director of Cricket of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He took over this position last year after Rahul Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the national team. Laxman has also been involved in coaching with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and Bengal domestic team as a batting consultant. He was also in charge of the India's U-19 World Cup-winning team in the West Indies.

Indian selectors are likely to pick up separate squads for both tours. Meanwhile, India's Test side is likely to leave for England on June 15. The Birmingham Test was pushed back after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp last year. India, currently leading the series 2-1, will look to seal their first Test series win in the country since 2007. (ANI)

