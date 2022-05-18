Left Menu

VVS Laxman likely to coach Team India during Ireland tour

Former India batter VVS Laxman is likely to fill in for Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the national side during the tour to Ireland in June due to the latter assisting the team's preparation for the rescheduled fifth Test and limited-overs series in England.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:50 IST
VVS Laxman likely to coach Team India during Ireland tour
Former Indian batter VVS Laxman. (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India batter VVS Laxman is likely to fill in for Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the national side during the tour to Ireland in June due to the latter assisting the team's preparation for the rescheduled fifth Test and limited-overs series in England. As per ESPNCricinfo, Rahul Dravid will be assisting the national side's preparation in England, where they will first play a four-day game against Leicester from June 24-27. After that, they will move to Birmingham to play the rescheduled fifth test against England from July 1-5. On the other hand, India will also be playing two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and June 28. Dravid will be joining India's tour party after the 5-match T20I series against South Africa concludes on June 19.

Laxman is currently the Director of Cricket of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He took over this position last year after Rahul Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the national team. Laxman has also been involved in coaching with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and Bengal domestic team as a batting consultant. He was also in charge of the India's U-19 World Cup-winning team in the West Indies.

Indian selectors are likely to pick up separate squads for both tours. Meanwhile, India's Test side is likely to leave for England on June 15. The Birmingham Test was pushed back after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp last year. India, currently leading the series 2-1, will look to seal their first Test series win in the country since 2007. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for young children; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for you...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022