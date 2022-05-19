Left Menu

Golf-Molinari 'more settled' heading into PGA Championship

"I'm now starting to feel more settled in the new life, in the new reality, and hopefully I can focus more on golf and get back to playing some good golf." While Molinari is keeping his expectations in check going into Thursday's opening round at Southern Hills, the Italian is still eager to do what is needed to take another step in the right direction. "Obviously I'm coming from a few months of not great golf, so it's nice to see some signs of improvement.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 01:16 IST
Golf-Molinari 'more settled' heading into PGA Championship

Former British Open champion Francesco Molinari understands the ebbs and flows of the game as well as anyone and the Italian said on Wednesday ahead of this week's PGA Championship that he may finally be poised for another upswing. Molinari has one top-10 finish on the PGA Tour this season but enters the year's second major coming off a share of 17th place at last week's AT&T Byron Nelson and feels his game from tee to green is more consistent than it has been in some time.

"It takes time to get the confidence back," Molinari, who won the 2018 British Open, told reporters. "Last week was probably the best ball-striking of the year for me ... obviously it's only a couple of days. It's still early days. But hopefully it's a good sign for things to come."

Since his near-miss at the 2019 Masters, where he led by two shots with seven holes to play, Molinari has endured a run of mostly inconsistent results. But after relocating his family to California in 2020 and switching to a new swing coach, Molinari is finally seeing signs of progress even if his results do not yet reflect that.

"I'm still, I think, working my way through the changes," said Molinari. "I'm now starting to feel more settled in the new life, in the new reality, and hopefully I can focus more on golf and get back to playing some good golf." While Molinari is keeping his expectations in check going into Thursday's opening round at Southern Hills, the Italian is still eager to do what is needed to take another step in the right direction.

"Obviously I'm coming from a few months of not great golf, so it's nice to see some signs of improvement. I definitely feel like I'm moving, trending in the right direction," said Molinari. "We'll see. Sometimes these tournaments I think it's almost better to show up not with great expectations and just play and then see what happens day by day."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022