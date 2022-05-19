Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Dainese claims maiden Giro stage win as Lopez retains lead

Alberto Dainese became the first Italian winner in this year's Giro d'Italia on Wednesday when he clinched victory with a perfectly timed sprint in stage 11, a 203-kilometre (126.14 miles) ride from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia. The 24-year-old surged past the favoured trio of French sprint leader Arnaud Demare, Briton Mark Cavendish and Australian Caleb Ewan, before sprinting off his compatriot Simone Consonni to secure his maiden stage win.

Soccer-Lindstrom returns for Eintracht against Rangers in Seville heat

Jesper Lindstrom has recovered from injury and will start for Eintracht Frankfurt against Rangers in Wednesday's Europa League final which will be played in scorching heat at Seville's Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst kept faith with the same team that overcame RB Leipzig in their semi-final second leg at Ibrox.

Golf-Spieth Grand Slam bid put in the shade by Woods and McIlroy

When you're the hottest player in golf going for the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship you would expect to be the man in the spotlight at Southern Hills Country Club this week. But Jordan Spieth, who can become just the sixth golfer to accomplish the feat if he can hoist the Wanamaker trophy on Sunday, will be the other guy when play gets underway on Thursday.

Soccer-U.S. men's and women's teams strike equal pay deal with governing body

U.S soccer men's and women's national team players will receive equal pay and prize money, including at World Cups, after they came together to agree on landmark collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) with the U.S Soccer Federation on Wednesday. For official competitions, including the World Cup, the women's (USWNT) and men's (USMNT) national team players will earn identical game appearance fees.

Swimming-Australian pop singer Simpson qualifies for Commonwealth Games

Australian pop singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson qualified for this year's Commonwealth Games after finishing third in the 100 metres butterfly final at the national trials in Adelaide on Wednesday. Simpson, 25, turned heads earlier on Wednesday when he upstaged Olympic freestyle gold medallist Kyle Chalmers and won his heat in a personal best time of 51.79 seconds behind defending champion Matt Temple (51.64).

Cycling-I want to be the best ever, says Olympic BMX champion Shriever

British Olympic BMX champion Beth Shriever says her aim is to become the greatest female athlete in her sport as she looks ahead to defending her world title in July. The 22-year-old won Britain's first gold in BMX racing at last year's Olympic Games in Tokyo and followed up with first place at the World Championship in the Netherlands.

Soccer-Spot-on Eintracht beat Rangers in shootout to win Europa League final

Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League final after holding their nerve to beat Rangers 5-4 in a clinical penalty shootout as they claimed their first European trophy in 42 years. Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp saved Aaron Ramsey's spot kick -- Rangers' fourth -- while Eintracht were flawless in their execution, scoring all five after the game had finished 1-1 after 120 minutes.

Golf-Changes ahead for Europe says Ryder Cup captain Stenson

European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson said there will be changes when the biennial showdown with the United States heads to Rome next year but refused to divulge any further details. Following their 19-9 shellacking at the hands of the Americans last year, it's back to the drawing board for the Europeans as they look to reclaim the Cup and continue their dominance on home soil. The U.S. have not won in Europe since 1993.

Basketball-FIBA bans Russia and Belarus from international competitions

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Wednesday excluded Russia and Belarus from participating and hosting international tournaments until further notice following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The men's teams of Russia and Belarus have been withdrawn from European qualifiers for the World Cup next year and are not being replaced.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin will 'absolutely' break World Cup record, says Vonn

Former Olympic downhill champion Lindsey Vonn said her fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin will easily surpass her as the most decorated woman in World Cup alpine skiing. Shiffrin picked up her 74th World Cup victory in March in Courchevel, France, inching closer to Vonn's record 82 titles at just 27 years old, before collecting her fourth overall World Cup crown.

