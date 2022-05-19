Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the final day of the Premier League season on May 22 (all games at 1500 GMT). Sunday, May 22

Crystal Palace v Manchester United * Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last five home league games.

* United have lost their last five matches away in the league, conceding 16 goals in the process. * United have won 18 times against Palace in the Premier League.

Arsenal v Everton * Everton have won their last three Premier League games against Arsenal.

* Everton have secured only two league away wins this season. * Arsenal need to win to have a chance to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Chelsea v Watford * The game will be Watford manager Roy Hodgson's last before going into retirement.

* Chelsea have won 11 of the 15 matches the teams have played in the league while Watford have two victories. * Watford have lost seven of their last eight matches in the league.

Leicester City v Southampton * Leicester have lost one of their last five league meetings with Southampton.

* Southampton have lost four of their last five matches in the league. * Southampton are winless in their last six away games.

Brentford v Leeds United * Brentford have kept a clean sheet in their last four league home games.

* Leeds have not won their last five matches in the league. * Leeds, who are in danger of relegation, and Brentford drew 2-2 earlier this season.

Burnley v Newcastle United * Burnley's last win against Newcastle came in a 1-0 victory at home in 2019.

* Newcastle have lost four of their last five away games. * Newcastle have beaten Burnley five times in 11 Premier League meetings, with Burnley winning on three occasions.

Manchester City v Aston Villa * Victory will secure City their fourth Premier League trophy in five seasons.

* Villa have not won against City in the league since 2013, when they secured a 3-2 victory at Villa Park. * City have won 11 of their last 13 home games.

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur * Tottenham can earn qualification for the Champions League with a win over Norwich.

* Tottenham have won 11 of the 19 matches the teams have played in the Premier League (L3 D5). * Championship-bound Norwich City have been relegated seven times from the Premier League since 1995.

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United * Brighton have won one of the last nine games at home. (L4 D4)

* West Ham have lost eight of their last 10 away games. (W2) * The teams have played out six draws in their last six league meetings.

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers * Liverpool have won 15 of their last 17 matches in the league.

* Wolves are winless in their last six matches in the league. * Liverpool's Mohamed Salah leads the league's scoring charts with 22 goals this season.

(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

