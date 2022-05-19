Left Menu

DeChambeau withdraws from PGA after testing repaired wrist

He removed his cast and bandages more than a week ago, and teased an early return when he posted an online video of himself hitting a driver.DeChambeau missed the cut in three of his past four starts and has just one top-25 finish in five starts this season.His withdrawal leaves 95 of the top 100 players in the field for Thursdays first round. Denny McCarthy replaces DeChambeau.

PTI | Tulsa | Updated: 19-05-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 09:47 IST
DeChambeau withdraws from PGA after testing repaired wrist
Bryson DeChambeau Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the PGA Championship after practicing for two days at Southern Hills to test his surgically repaired left wrist.

The former U.S. Open champion practiced with a wrap that extended several inches up his left forearm. He tweeted Tuesday it had "held up nicely" after his initial practice round.

The 28-year-old had surgery to repair the hamate bone in his wrist on April 14, a procedure that was expected to sideline him for up to two months. He removed his cast and bandages more than a week ago and teased an early return when he posted an online video of himself hitting a driver.

DeChambeau missed the cut in three of his past four starts and has just one top-25 finish in five starts this season.

His withdrawal leaves 95 of the top 100 players in the field for Thursday's first round. Denny McCarthy replaces DeChambeau.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022