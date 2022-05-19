Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Red-hot Swiatek primed to claim second French Open title; Golf-Spieth Grand Slam bid put in the shade by Woods and McIlroy and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Red-hot Swiatek primed to claim second French Open title

The women's tournament at the French Open has often sprung surprise winners but it is hard to see anyone other than Iga Swiatek lifting the Suzanne Lenglen Cup on the Parisian clay this year. The 20-year-old Polish player has it all -- and in recent months she has simply been unbeatable.

Golf-Spieth Grand Slam bid put in the shade by Woods and McIlroy

When you're the hottest player in golf going for the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship you would expect to be the man in the spotlight at Southern Hills Country Club this week. But Jordan Spieth, who can become just the sixth golfer to accomplish the feat if he can hoist the Wanamaker trophy on Sunday, will be the other guy when play gets underway on Thursday.

Soccer-U.S. men's and women's teams strike equal pay deal with the governing body

U.S soccer men's and women's national team players will receive equal pay and prize money, including at World Cups, after they came together to agree on landmark collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) with the U.S Soccer Federation on Wednesday. For official competitions, including the World Cup, the women's (USWNT) and men's (USMNT) national team players will earn identical game appearance fees.

Swimming-Australia's Jack 'proves' her point after successful comeback from a doping ban

Three years after becoming the pariah of Australian swimming, Shayna Jack can finally look ahead with hope after coming back from a doping ban to book her place at the world championships and Commonwealth Games. The 23-year-old finished second behind Mollie O'Callaghan in the women's 100 meters freestyle final at national trials in Adelaide on Wednesday and burst into tears while still in the pool.

Cycling-I want to be the best ever, says Olympic BMX champion Shriever

British Olympic BMX champion Beth Shriever says her aim is to become the greatest female athlete in her sport as she looks ahead to defending her world title in July. The 22-year-old won Britain's first gold in BMX racing at last year's Olympic Games in Tokyo and followed up with first place at the World Championship in the Netherlands.

Golf-Johnson is excited to see what LIV Series has to offer golf

Dustin Johnson's loyalty is currently with the PGA Tour but the twice major winner said on Wednesday that he is excited to see what the upstart LIV World Golf Invitational Series could do for the sport. For the moment the Saudi-backed venture has proven only disruptive as it attempts to poach players from the established PGA and DP (European) Tours, tempting defectors with massive prize purses like the $25 million up for grabs at next month's series opener in the Centurion Club outside London.

Soccer-Spot-on Eintracht beat Rangers in the shootout to win Europa League final

Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League final after holding their nerve to beat Rangers 5-4 in a clinical penalty shootout as they claimed their first European trophy in 42 years. Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp saved Aaron Ramsey's spot-kick -- Rangers' fourth -- while Eintracht was flawless in their execution, scoring all five after the game had finished 1-1 after 120 minutes.

Soccer-Eintracht, Rangers fans put on a show for the ages at the Europa League final

Eintracht Frankfurt ended their 42-year barren run in Europe on Wednesday, beating Rangers 5-4 on penalties to lift the Europa League title in a final that will be remembered for the show put on by both sets of fans in a packed Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. The German team fought back from being a goal down to bring the game to a 1-1 draw before a tense 30 minutes of extra time ended without further scoring. They were roared on by Eintracht fans that were outnumbered by the Scottish club's supporters - but tireless in Seville's 30-degree heat as the clock ticked past 11 p.m. local time.

Soccer-Crestfallen Rangers left to 'start from zero' after final loss

Rangers narrowly missed out on their first European trophy for 50 years after losing on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final on Wednesday and the consequence of the defeat was not lost on manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Victory would have brought not only silverware for the Scottish side but also an automatic place in the lucrative group stage of next season's Champions League.

Soccer-Tuchel says talks with Azpilicueta about captain's future go on

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is continuing to talk with the London club about his future, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Wednesday, amid media speculation that Azpilicueta may be considering an offer from Barcelona. If he departs, the Spain international would be the third defender due to leave Chelsea at the end of the season after Germany's Antonio Ruediger, a lynchpin of Chelsea's defense, and Andreas Christensen of Denmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)