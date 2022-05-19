Left Menu

Delhi, Punjab register wins on Day 2 of 12th HI Junior Men National C'ship

Day 2 of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022 saw exhilarating action in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Delhi, Punjab register wins on Day 2 of 12th HI Junior Men National C'ship
Day 2 of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022 saw exhilarating action in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Delhi and Punjab got their campaigns off to victorious starts over Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh respectively.

In the first match of the day in Pool H, Delhi got off to a winning start with a 7-2 victory over Uttarakhand. Nitin (35', 58') scored a brace, while Rohit (24'), Vikas Upadhyay (39'), Sahil Kumar (43'), K Rohit (44') and Naveen Bidhuri (56') chipped in with one goal each for Delhi. Vishal Kumar (14') and Deepak Singh Fartyal (54') scored a goal each for Uttarakhand. In Pool F, Punjab completed a 3-0 victory over Andhra Pradesh. Abhitab Singh (8'), Pardeep Singh (41') and Gurbakhsish Singh (43') got on the score sheet to give Punjab the win.

In another Pool F match, Mizoram forfeited their match against Maharasthra thereby resulting in 3 points for Maharasthra and a default 5-0 victory. Earlier on Day 1, Tamil Nadu defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 3-1. Captain Sathish B (7'), Anantharaj (35'), and Anand Y (46') scored for Tamil Nadu. Arjun Yadav (6') got the goal for Chhattisgarh.

In Pool D, Haryana trumped Kerala 8-0. There were eight different goal scorers in Rajat (6'), Amandeep (20'), Ankit (28'), Tanuj Saroha (35'), Deepak (36'), Vasu Dev (42'), Gurnoor Grewal (47') and captain Vikas (54') for Haryana. (ANI)

