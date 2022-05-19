Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Red-hot Swiatek primed to claim second French Open title; Soccer-U.S. men's and women's teams strike equal pay deal with the governing body and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Red-hot Swiatek primed to claim second French Open title

The women's tournament at the French Open has often sprung surprise winners but it is hard to see anyone other than Iga Swiatek lifting the Suzanne Lenglen Cup on the Parisian clay this year. The 20-year-old Polish player has it all -- and in recent months she has simply been unbeatable.

Soccer-U.S. men's and women's teams strike equal pay deal with the governing body

U.S soccer men's and women's national team players will receive equal pay and prize money, including at World Cups, after they came together to agree on landmark collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) with the U.S Soccer Federation on Wednesday. For official competitions, including the World Cup, the women's (USWNT) and men's (USMNT) national team players will earn identical game appearance fees.

Australian Rules-AFL women secure bumper pay rise in new deal

Women players in the top flight of Australian Rules football will have an average pay increase of 94% as part of a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the league. Minimum salaries in the AFL Women's (AFLW) competition will increase from A$20,239 ($14,100) to A$39,184 in the coming season, while the best two players at each club will receive A$71,935, up from A$37,155 last season.

Swimming-Australia's Jack 'proves' her point after successful comeback from a doping ban

Three years after becoming the pariah of Australian swimming, Shayna Jack can finally look ahead with hope after coming back from a doping ban to book her place at the world championships and Commonwealth Games. The 23-year-old finished second behind Mollie O'Callaghan in the women's 100 meters freestyle final at national trials in Adelaide on Wednesday and burst into tears while still in the pool.

Ex-striker Shevchenko becomes ambassador for Ukraine charity

Former Ukraine, Chelsea, and AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko have a new goal - to help raise funds for rebuilding his country following Russia's invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Shevchenko, whom he met in Kyiv on Wednesday, had been appointed the first ambassador of UNITED24, a fundraising initiative to collect donations for the "restoration and development" of Ukraine.

Soccer-Rights groups urge FIFA to earmark $440 million for Qatar migrant workers

Amnesty International and other rights groups have called on FIFA to set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers in Qatar for "human rights abuses" during preparations for the 2022 World Cup. In a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the groups said world soccer's governing body should also work with the host nation to protect the rights of migrant workers in the future.

Golf-Johnson is excited to see what LIV Series has to offer golf

Dustin Johnson's loyalty is currently with the PGA Tour but the twice major winner said on Wednesday that he is excited to see what the upstart LIV World Golf Invitational Series could do for the sport. For the moment the Saudi-backed venture has proven only disruptive as it attempts to poach players from the established PGA and DP (European) Tours, tempting defectors with massive prize purses like the $25 million up for grabs at next month's series opener in the Centurion Club outside London.

Soccer-Spot-on Eintracht beat Rangers in the shootout to win Europa League final

Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League final after holding their nerve to beat Rangers 5-4 in a clinical penalty shootout as they claimed their first European trophy in 42 years. Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp saved Aaron Ramsey's spot-kick -- Rangers' fourth -- while Eintracht was flawless in their execution, scoring all five after the game had finished 1-1 after 120 minutes.

Soccer-Eintracht, Rangers fans put on show for the ages at Europa League final

Eintracht Frankfurt ended their 42-year barren run in Europe on Wednesday, beating Rangers 5-4 on penalties to lift the Europa League title in a final that will be remembered for the show put on by both sets of fans in a packed Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. The German team fought back from being a goal down to bring the game to a 1-1 draw before a tense 30 minutes of extra time ended without further scoring. They were roared on by Eintracht fans that were outnumbered by the Scottish club's supporters - but tireless in Seville's 30-degree heat as the clock ticked past 11 p.m. local time.

Golf-India's Lahiri savors Woods 'serendipity' ahead of PGA Championship

A chance practice round with Tiger Woods is the kind of luck India's Anirban Lahiri will be hoping to get some more of when he begins his campaign at the PGA Championship on Thursday.

Lahiri, who is able to play in the major at Southern Hills after his wife delivered their second child ahead of schedule on Monday, arrived for practice to find Woods on the first tee box on Wednesday.

