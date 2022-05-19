Left Menu

Cricket-Archer ruled out for season as England's bowling crisis deepens

"After being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season," the ECB said in a statement. "No timeframe has been set for his return.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 15:21 IST
Jofra Archer Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the season with a stress fracture in his back, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday. Archer has not played international cricket since March last year due to an elbow injury, and had a second round of surgery on his elbow in December.

It is the latest in a string of injury setbacks in England's bowling department, with fellow fast bowlers Chris Woakes, Saqib Mahmood, Sam Curran, and Mark Wood all sidelined due to injury. "After being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season," the ECB said in a statement.

"No timeframe has been set for his return. A management plan will be determined following further specialist opinion over the coming days." England returns to action next month when world test champions New Zealand begin a three-match tour at Lord's on June 2.

