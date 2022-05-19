Thailand Open 2022: Malvika Bansod crashes out after losing to Line Christophersen

Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod crashed out of the Thailand Open 2022 after a defeat against Denmark's Line Christophersen in the second round of the women's singles category on Thursday. Playing on court 4, the Danish shuttler got the better of her Indian counterpart 16-21, 21-14, 21-14.

Christophersen lost the first game to Bansod 16-21. However, she bounced back winning the next two games 21-14 each. Earlier on Wednesday, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu started her Thailand Open 2022 campaign with a win over USA's Lauren Lam in the women's singles category.

Playing on court 3, Sindhu won the match 21-19, 19-21, 21-18. The two-time Olympic medalist won the first game 21-19. However, her American opponent won the next game 21-19 to force the decider. In the final game, the Indian showed a remarkable display of skill and clinched the match 21-18. The match lasted 59 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles playing on court 4, India's ace shuttler HS Prannoy suffered a defeat against Malaysia's Liew Daren 17-21 in the first game of the match. The second game of the match saw HS Prannoy prevailing over Daren by 21-15 to force the decider. However, in the last game, Malaysian completely dominated Prannoy to win 21-15. Later in the day, PV Sindhu will be in action against South Korea's Sim Yu Jin. (ANI)

