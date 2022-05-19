UEFA Europa League: Frankfurt defeat Rangers to claim first European trophy in 42 years

Eintracht Frankfurt have won their first European trophy for 42 years after overcoming Rangers FC 5-4 on penalties following a pulsating 1-1 draw in the UEFA Europa League final in Seville. Kevin Trapp made a crucial save at the end of extra time then kept out Aaron Ramsey's penalty in the shoot-out as Frankfurt triumphed.

The first period was a half of two halves with both sides eager to seize the upper hand. The 40-year-old Allan McGregor repelled an early effort from Daichi Kamada and made a fine fingertip save to deny Ansgar Knauff as the Eagles had the better of the opening 20 minutes, before Joe Aribo curled just wide and John Lundstram's header was tipped over by Kevin Trapp as Rangers rallied. Frankfurt started the second half on the offensive but were rocked when Tuta lost his footing trying to react to Djibril Sow's header and Aribo raced away to calmly slide Rangers in front. Oliver Glasner's men refused to panic - a sign of confidence from a team yet to taste defeat in the competition this season - and duly equalised when Filip Kostic's low cross was prodded past McGregor by Rafael Borre.

Both sides continued to press for a winner in normal then extra time, but neither summoned the necessary guile or composure to break through and spare their fervent supporters the spectacle of a penalty shoot-out, Ryan Kent coming closest in the dying moments only for Trapp to produce the save of the match via an outstretched leg. The Frankfurt goalkeeper would have the final say in the shoot-out too, saving from Aaron Ramsey to allow Borre the chance to seal the trophy for the German club and book them a first-ever berth in the UEFA Champions League group stage. (ANI)

