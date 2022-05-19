Left Menu

UEFA Europa League: Frankfurt defeat Rangers to claim first European trophy in 42 years

Eintracht Frankfurt have won their first European trophy for 42 years after overcoming Rangers FC 5-4 on penalties following a pulsating 1-1 draw in the UEFA Europa League final in Seville.

ANI | Seville | Updated: 19-05-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 16:25 IST
UEFA Europa League: Frankfurt defeat Rangers to claim first European trophy in 42 years
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers FC (Photo: Twitter/UEFA Europa League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Eintracht Frankfurt have won their first European trophy for 42 years after overcoming Rangers FC 5-4 on penalties following a pulsating 1-1 draw in the UEFA Europa League final in Seville. Kevin Trapp made a crucial save at the end of extra time then kept out Aaron Ramsey's penalty in the shoot-out as Frankfurt triumphed.

The first period was a half of two halves with both sides eager to seize the upper hand. The 40-year-old Allan McGregor repelled an early effort from Daichi Kamada and made a fine fingertip save to deny Ansgar Knauff as the Eagles had the better of the opening 20 minutes, before Joe Aribo curled just wide and John Lundstram's header was tipped over by Kevin Trapp as Rangers rallied. Frankfurt started the second half on the offensive but were rocked when Tuta lost his footing trying to react to Djibril Sow's header and Aribo raced away to calmly slide Rangers in front. Oliver Glasner's men refused to panic - a sign of confidence from a team yet to taste defeat in the competition this season - and duly equalised when Filip Kostic's low cross was prodded past McGregor by Rafael Borre.

Both sides continued to press for a winner in normal then extra time, but neither summoned the necessary guile or composure to break through and spare their fervent supporters the spectacle of a penalty shoot-out, Ryan Kent coming closest in the dying moments only for Trapp to produce the save of the match via an outstretched leg. The Frankfurt goalkeeper would have the final say in the shoot-out too, saving from Aaron Ramsey to allow Borre the chance to seal the trophy for the German club and book them a first-ever berth in the UEFA Champions League group stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022