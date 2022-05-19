Left Menu

Zac Stubblety-Cook sets world record in 200 breaststroke

I was obviously hoping to swim fast and hoping to swim close to my best but that is just something else. The 23-year-old Stubblety-Cook set an Olympic record in winning gold at last years Tokyo Games.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 19-05-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 17:28 IST
Zac Stubblety-Cook sets world record in 200 breaststroke
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Australia

Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook set a world record in the men's 200-meter breaststroke at the Australian swimming championships on Thursday.

Stubblety-Cook finished in 2 minutes, 05.95 seconds in the final to improve on the previous mark of 2:06.12 set by Russian swimmer Anton Chupkov at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

"It's a bit surreal, to be perfectly honest. It doesn't feel real," Stubblety-Cook said.

"It will probably sink in over the next few days. I was obviously hoping to swim fast and hoping to swim close to my best but that is just something else." The 23-year-old Stubblety-Cook set an Olympic record in winning gold at last year's Tokyo Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022