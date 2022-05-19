Ghosal loses in pre-quarters at World Championships
- Country:
- Egypt
India's leading squash player Saurav Ghosal could not match the quality of world number four Mostafa Asal and lost his pre-quarterfinal in straight games at the World Championships here.
The world number 17 from India lost 2-11, 7-11, 3-11 to the fast-rising Egyptian, who is 14 years younger than him, on Wednesday night. Ghosal came into the World Championship after the high of the Tournament of Champions in New York where he reached the semifinals for the first time.
In the women's draw, Joshna Chinappa had to withdraw from her round of 16 match against Egypt's Rowan Elaraby due to a bout of food poisoning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kenya on course to host 2025 World Championships in Athletics
Tournament of Champions: Ghosal reaches biggest PSA semifinal in three years
Weightlifting-Gaza weightlifter wins gold at Greece Junior World Championships
Swimming-Peaty out of world championships with fractured foot
Swimming-Peaty out of world championships with fractured foot