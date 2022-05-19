Left Menu

Sift-Surya win 50m rifle prone mixed silver, India finish on top in Suhl Junior WC

Sift Kaur Samra and Surya Pratap Singh on Thursday settled for a silver in the 50m rifle prone mixed team event as India finished on top at the International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.Sift and Surya lost 15-17 to the Polish pair of Maja Magdalena Gawenda and Wiktoro Sajdak in the final.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:14 IST
Sift-Surya win 50m rifle prone mixed silver, India finish on top in Suhl Junior WC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sift Kaur Samra and Surya Pratap Singh on Thursday settled for a silver in the 50m rifle prone mixed team event as India finished on top at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

Sift and Surya lost 15-17 to the Polish pair of Maja Magdalena Gawenda and Wiktoro Sajdak in the final. However, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Areeba Khan bowed out in the qualification round of skeet mixed team competition, the final event of the day, finishing a lowly seventh with a combined effort of 134 out of 150. The second Indian pair in the competition, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Darshna Rathore were no better as they finished further back in the 10th spot with a score of 132.

Late on Wednesday, the Indian women's skeet team of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Areeba Khan blanked Germany 6-0 to win a bronze medal. The medal was only India's third medal in the shotgun discipline. On Wednesday, India had also added a gold and silver in the 25m rapid fire mixed team competition after Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu won 17-9 against Anish and Tejaswani in an all-Indian final.

India bagged a rich haul of 33 medals from the event, including 13 gold, 15 silver and five bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022