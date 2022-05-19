Archery World Cup Gwangju: Indian women's recurve team claims bronze

The Indian women's recurve team claimed bronze after outscoring Chinese Taipei at the Archery World Cup 2022 stage 2 in Gwangju on Thursday. The recurve women's team bronze medal match saw India's Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat and Ridhi take on Chiu Yi-Ching, Kuo Tzu Ying and Lei Chien-Ying of Chinese Taipei.

India dominated, shooting a clear higher average and only surrendering one of four sets to the Taipei team as they won 6-2 (56-52, 54-51, 54-55, 55-54). It's the first team medal of the season for the Indian recurve women, who looked on par with top seeds Korea in the semifinals before a few wayward arrows sunk any chance of a finals berth.

The Indian men's recurve team of Olympians Tarundeep Rai and Jayanta Talukdar along with debutant Neeraj Chauhan, meanwhile, were eliminated in the quarter-finals after losing to lower-ranked France 6-2. (ANI)

