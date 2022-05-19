Left Menu

Sindhu enters Thailand Open quarters, lone Indian in fray Srikanth out of Thailand Open after giving walkover in second round

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu remains the lone surviving Indian shuttler in the competition after she sailed into the womens singles quarterfinals of the Thailand Open here on Thursday.The world no 7 Sindhu, seeded sixth, took just 37 minutes to get the better of Sim Yu Jin, who had played a pivotal role in Koreas Uber Cup win, 21-16 21-13 in a second round match.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 19-05-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:26 IST
Sindhu enters Thailand Open quarters, lone Indian in fray Srikanth out of Thailand Open after giving walkover in second round
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu remains the lone surviving Indian shuttler in the competition after she sailed into the women's singles quarterfinals of the Thailand Open here on Thursday.

The world no 7 Sindhu, seeded sixth, took just 37 minutes to get the better of Sim Yu Jin, who had played a pivotal role in Korea's Uber Cup win, 21-16 21-13 in a second round match. Sindhu, who had defeated world number 62, USA's Lauren Lam in the opening round, will next face second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Yamaguchi beat Korea's Kim Ga Eun 21-23 21-15 21-16 in another second round match. However, Kidambi Srikanth, one of the main architects of India's historic Thomas Cup triumph, exited from the BWF World Tour Super 500 event after handing a walkover to his opponent in the men's singles second round. Srikanth, seeded eighth, gave a walkover to his Irish rival Nhat Nguyen. The reason for his withdrawal is not yet known.

The world no. 11 Indian had earlier produced a gritty show to get the better of Brice Leverdez of France 18-21 21-10 21-16 in his opening round match.

In the women's singles, it was curtains for Malvika Bansod, who lost 21-16 14-21 14-21 to Line Christopherson of Denmark in the second round.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also bowed out in the second round, losing 19-21 20-22 against sixth seeded Malaysia combination of Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie.

Later, Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam too crashed out in the women's doubles second round, losing 19-21 6-21 against fifth seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022