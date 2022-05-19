Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Spanish Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, round six of the 22-race season. Lap distance: 4.675 km. Total distance: 308.424 km (66 laps)

2021 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2021 race winner: Hamilton

Start time: 1300 GMT (1500 local) SPAIN

The Circuit de Catalunya is celebrating its 32nd year as host of what will be the 52nd world championship Spanish GP. Hamilton has won six times in Spain (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021), a record he shares with Michael Schumacher, but a sixth in a row for the seven times world champion looks unlikely.

Other past winners are Sebastian Vettel (2011), Fernando Alonso (2006, 2013) and Max Verstappen (2016). Verstappen is one of four drivers to have taken his first F1 win in Spain.

The winner at the Circuit de Catalunya has started on pole 23 times in 31 races. The only drivers to win in Barcelona and not start on the front row were Schumacher (third on the grid in 1996), Alonso (from fifth in 2013) and Verstappen (fourth in 2016).

Alonso and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz are Spain's current drivers. Ferrari are the most successful team at the Circuit de Catalunya with eight wins. Since 1951, the Italian team have won 12 times in Spain.

RACE WINS Hamilton has a record 103 wins from 293 starts. He has yet to win this year, however, and his most recent was in Saudi Arabia last December.

Verstappen has won 23 races, Leclerc four. Ferrari have won 240 races since 1950, McLaren 183, Mercedes 124, Williams 115 and Red Bull 78.

Verstappen has won three of five races this season, Leclerc the other two. POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 103 career poles, most recently qualifying fastest in Saudi Arabia last year. Leclerc has been on pole three times this year, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Verstappen taking the other two.

Hamilton has been on pole six times in Spain, with Schumacher holding the record of seven. FASTEST LAP

Leclerc took the fastest lap bonus point in the first three races, Verstappen in the latest two (Imola and Miami). POINTS

Leclerc is 19 points clear in the championship. Ferrari lead Red Bull by six points in the constructors' standings.

Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell are the only drivers to have scored points in every race so far this year. Russell is the only one to have finished all in the top five.

