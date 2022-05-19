Left Menu

Soccer-Barca to face Inter Miami, New York Red Bulls in pre-season tour of U.S.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 20:10 IST
Barcelona will travel to the United States to play friendlies against Major League Soccer clubs Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls in their pre-season tour in July, the LaLiga team said on Thursday. Barcelona will face Inter Miami on July 19 and the New York Red Bulls on July 30 as the Catalan team returns to the U.S. after three years.

Xavi Hernandez's team will finish the league in second spot this season, with Sunday's game at home to Villarreal their last of the campaign. Barca's rivals Real Madrid have sealed the title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

