Russian GP to be not replaced, F1 to race at 22 Grands Prix in 2022

The 2022 Formula 1 calendar will now run to 22 races rather than the originally planned 23, following the decision not to replace the Russian Grand Prix.

ANI | London | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 20:17 IST
Sochi Autodrom, Russia (Photo: Twitter/Sochi Autodrom). Image Credit: ANI
The 2022 Formula 1 calendar will now run to 22 races rather than the originally planned 23, following the decision not to replace the Russian Grand Prix. It was announced on February 25 that, following meetings between Formula 1, the FIA and the teams, the championship would not race at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, which was set to be held on September 23-25.

It's now been revealed that there will be no additional Grand Prix added to the calendar to fill the gap - meaning the 2022 calendar will run to 22 races. In 2021, Lewis Hamilton took his 100th Formula 1 Grand Prix victory in the Russian GP that started in dry conditions and ended under the rain at Sochi.

The Mercedes driver made a late switch to intermediate tyres to take the lead when pole-sitter Lando Norris agonisingly slid out of the lead with just two laps left. Max Verstappen made it from P20 to P2, and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took third having started second. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

