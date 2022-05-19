Hardik's fifty takes GT to 168/5

Skipper Hardik Pandya hit a unbeaten half-century to help Gujarat Titans post 168 for 5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final Indian Premier League round-robin match here on Thursday.

Hardik made unbeaten 62 off 47 balls and decorated his innings with four boundaries and three sixes after opting to bat.

Besides Hardik, David Miller (34) and Wriddhiman Saha (31) also made useful contributions with the bat. Josh Hazzlewood (2/39) picked up two wickets for RCB. Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 168 for 5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 62 not out; Josh Hazzlewood 2/39).

