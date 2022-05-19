Sports News Roundup: McIlroy sets red-hot early pace at PGA Championship; French heading towards Roland Garros fiasco and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Cavendish wants to continue racing for two more years

Britain's Mark Cavendish said on Thursday that he wants to continue racing for two more years, with another appearance at the Tour de France on his radar. Cavendish admitted at the end of 2020 that he was considering retirement, but enjoyed a remarkable return to form last year, sprinting to four stage wins at the Tour de France to equal the record of 34 set by Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

Athletics-Thompson-Herah withdraws from Birmingham Diamond League meet

Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has withdrawn from this weekend's Birmingham Diamond League meet after she experienced discomfort in training, her management agency said on Thursday. Jamaican Thompson-Herah was set to run in the 100m in an eagerly awaited contest along with Tokyo bronze medallist and compatriot Shericka Jackson and Britain's Dina Asher-Smith who won 100m silver at the 2019 world championships.

Soccer-'Get used to it' - women's football is the future, says Barca's Oshoala

Female football is the future, Barcelona's four times African footballer of the year Asisat Oshoala told Reuters as her side look to cap a dream year by beating Lyon in the women's Champions League final in Turin on Saturday. After scoring 20 goals in 19 games this season to help Barcelona win the Spanish league with a perfect 30 wins from 30 games, Oshoala is excited about the growth of the sport.

Golf-McIlroy sets red-hot early pace at PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy set a red-hot early pace at the PGA Championship on Thursday, powering to the top of the first-round midway leaderboard with four birdies. Starting on the back nine and partnered with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth in a golf super group, McIlroy grabbed centre stage with four straight birdies from the 12th to lead Davis Riley by a stroke.

Tennis-Unbeatable Swiatek has embraced pressure, says Navratilova

Iga Swiatek has embraced the pressure that comes with being world number one and will go into the French Open as the overwhelming favourite to clinch a second major title, tennis great Martina Navratilova said. After replacing Ash Barty at the top of the world rankings following the Australian's shock retirement in March, Swiatek has seemingly revelled in her status as the top women's player.

Tennis-French heading towards Roland Garros fiasco

Richard Gasquet's own expectations of shining at Roland Garros are so low that he has already lined up a job as a pundit for French TV at this year's claycourt major, where the local hopefuls are geared up for another dire collective performance. With French number one Gael Monfils having pulled out injured last week, there will be no seeded players from the home nation in both the men's and the women's draw in Paris - a first since 1980.

Soccer-Qatar World Cup to feature female referees in first for tournament

Women referees will officiate matches at the men's World Cup for the first time in Qatar this year, the sport's governing body FIFA announced on Thursday. Three women referees and three women assistant referees will be part of the global showpiece event in Qatar, which will be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

Motor racing-Sainz has his moment to shine in Spain

Carlos Sainz has yet to step up as a Formula One winner but Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix is a chance for the Ferrari driver to make a dream come true, in front of a capacity home crowd, and end a 146-race wait. He has a winning car, with team mate Charles Leclerc taking two of five races this season and leading the championship, and plenty of hope.

Horse racing-Preakness carries on without Rich Strike as sweltering heat awaits

Broiling temperatures and the absence of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike threatens to dampen the enthusiasm at Pimlico on Saturday when the 147th the Preakness Stakes goes ahead without the hope of a Triple Crown winner this year. Rich Strike pulled off a huge shock earlier this month when he won the "Run for the Roses" at the second-longest odds in the race's 148-year history but his owner pulled the colt from the Triple Crown's middle jewel citing the quick turnaround to Baltimore.

Cycling-Home favourite Oldani takes maiden career win at Giro

Italian rider Stefano Oldani grabbed his maiden professional career victory after winning stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia, a 186-kilometre ride from Parma to Genoa, the longest stage of the race, on Thursday. Italian duo Oldani and Lorenzo Rota, alongside Dutchman Gijs Leemreize, all of whom had never won a WorldTour event before, pulled clear of the chasing pack on the third of three category three climbs on the stage.

