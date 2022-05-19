Left Menu

Telangana CM congratulates Nikhat Zareen for clinching gold at Women's World Boxing Championship

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday congratulated Nikhat Zareen for bagging gold at the Womens World Boxing Championship 2022.Rao complimented Nikhat for unfurling Indias flag at the international sports platform, a release from CMO said.

Rao complimented Nikhat for unfurling India's flag at the international sports platform, a release from CMO said. The CM said it was a proud moment as Nikhat, who hails from Nizamabad district of Telangana, stood as the world boxing champion. The government is motivating sportspersons in all aspects and already taking measures to set up Rural Sports Centers in all villages to train young meritorious sportspersons in the state, he noted.

Nikhat Zareen, clinched the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division with a facile 5-0 win over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the final of the Women's World Championship in Istanbul on Thursday.

