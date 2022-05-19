Telangana CM congratulates Nikhat Zareen for clinching gold at Women's World Boxing Championship
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday congratulated Nikhat Zareen for bagging gold at the Womens World Boxing Championship 2022.Rao complimented Nikhat for unfurling Indias flag at the international sports platform, a release from CMO said.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday congratulated Nikhat Zareen for bagging gold at the Women's World Boxing Championship 2022.
Rao complimented Nikhat for unfurling India's flag at the international sports platform, a release from CMO said. The CM said it was a proud moment as Nikhat, who hails from Nizamabad district of Telangana, stood as the world boxing champion. The government is motivating sportspersons in all aspects and already taking measures to set up Rural Sports Centers in all villages to train young meritorious sportspersons in the state, he noted.
Nikhat Zareen, clinched the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division with a facile 5-0 win over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the final of the Women's World Championship in Istanbul on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen, three other Indians to begin their challenge tomorrow
Nikhat Zareen becomes World Champion, only fifth Indian boxer to achieve feat
IBA Women's World Boxing C'ships: Will try to bring gold medal, says Nikhat Zareen after semi-final win
Nikhat Zareen enters final, 2 other sign off with bronze in World C'ships
Nikhat Zareen (52kg) advances to finals of Women's World Boxing Championship with 5-0 win over Brazil's Caroline De Almeida in Istanbul.