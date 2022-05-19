PM Modi congratulates boxer Nikhat Zareen for winning gold at World Championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated boxer Nikhat Zareen for clinching the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division at the Women's World Championship, and said Indian pugilists had made the people of the country proud.

Zareen lived up to the expectations as she clinched the coveted gold with a facile 5-0 win over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the final of the Women's World Championship in Istanbul on Thursday.

Apart from Zareen's gold, Manisha Moun (57kg) and debutant Parveen Hooda (63kg) will return home with bronze medals.

''Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championship,'' Modi tweeted.

''I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition,'' he said.

Capping off a stupendous campaign that saw her dominate all her rivals, the Telangana boxer out-punched her Thai opponent to win via unanimous verdict with judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in her favour.

With this win, Zareen, a 2019 Asian Championship bronze medallist, became only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

Six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006) are the other pugilists who have won the world title.

