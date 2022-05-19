Left Menu

Barcelona to play Inter Miami, New York RB in July pre-season friendlies

FC Barcelona's men's first team will be back in the United States to play two friendlies against Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls this summer.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 19-05-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 23:51 IST
FC Barcelona's men's first team will be back in the United States to play two friendlies against Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls this summer. The matches will take place in Miami on July 19 and in New York on July 30. Barca will begin preparations for the 2022/23 season with two games to be played at the home stadiums of their opponents, the DRV PNK Stadium in South Florida and Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

In the summer of 2019, the team coached by Ernesto Valverde played two friendlies against Napoli in Miami (Florida) and Ann Arbor (Michigan), after having also visited Japan a few days earlier. In the last decade, the United States has been a regular destination for Barca's first team. The team traveled there in 2011, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019, including a joint tour with Barca Women - playing a total of three matches on each occasion on American soil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

