Cricket-Kohli knock keeps Bangalore's IPL playoff hopes alive
I came in very free and relaxed." Bangalore must wait as Delhi Capitals, who have a better net run rate, could move level on points and reclaim fourth spot if they beat bottom side Mumbai Indians in their final game on Saturday. Gujarat and second-placed Lucknow Super Giants have qualified for the playoffs.
Virat Kohli rediscovered his scoring touch to smash 73 off 54 balls and lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win over table toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday, keeping his side's playoff hopes alive. Set a target of 169 to win their final league game, Kohli opened the innings again and smashed eight fours and two sixes to give Bangalore a platform to chase down the total and move up to fourth place.
Kohli has had a poor season by his standards, which includes three ducks in the tournament. The knock was only his second fifty in 14 IPL innings, even as he crossed the 7,000-run mark for the franchise. "I was disappointed that I haven't done much for my team and that is what bothers me. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team," said Kohli.
"I have worked really hard. Before this game, I batted non-stop in the nets for 90 minutes. I came in very free and relaxed." Bangalore must wait as Delhi Capitals, who have a better net run rate, could move level on points and reclaim fourth spot if they beat bottom side Mumbai Indians in their final game on Saturday.
Gujarat and second-placed Lucknow Super Giants have qualified for the playoffs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi: Police find 'no CCTV' in school where two girl students molested inside classroom
Gopal Rai to chair meeting on redevelopment of parks in Delhi
Delhivery sets IPO price band at Rs 462-487 per share
Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR Signs MoU With Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs
MR. JERRY'S - India's First Ready-to-Serve Cocktail-in-a-Bottle Expands its Reach to New Delhi