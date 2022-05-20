Left Menu

Cricket-Kohli knock keeps Bangalore's IPL playoff hopes alive

I came in very free and relaxed." Bangalore must wait as Delhi Capitals, who have a better net run rate, could move level on points and reclaim fourth spot if they beat bottom side Mumbai Indians in their final game on Saturday. Gujarat and second-placed Lucknow Super Giants have qualified for the playoffs.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 00:18 IST
Virat Kohli rediscovered his scoring touch to smash 73 off 54 balls and lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win over table toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday, keeping his side's playoff hopes alive. Set a target of 169 to win their final league game, Kohli opened the innings again and smashed eight fours and two sixes to give Bangalore a platform to chase down the total and move up to fourth place.

Kohli has had a poor season by his standards, which includes three ducks in the tournament. The knock was only his second fifty in 14 IPL innings, even as he crossed the 7,000-run mark for the franchise. "I was disappointed that I haven't done much for my team and that is what bothers me. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team," said Kohli.

"I have worked really hard. Before this game, I batted non-stop in the nets for 90 minutes. I came in very free and relaxed." Bangalore must wait as Delhi Capitals, who have a better net run rate, could move level on points and reclaim fourth spot if they beat bottom side Mumbai Indians in their final game on Saturday.

Gujarat and second-placed Lucknow Super Giants have qualified for the playoffs.

