Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Sainz raises long-term health consequences of new F1 cars

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz raised questions on Thursday about the long-term health implications of Formula One's latest generation of cars. The Spaniard said he was feeling the pain of having to race with a stiffer suspension to counter the bouncing, or 'porpoising', that some teams are experiencing due to aerodynamic rules introduced this season.

Athletics-Thompson-Herah withdraws from Birmingham Diamond League meet

Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has withdrawn from this weekend's Birmingham Diamond League meet after she experienced discomfort in training, her management agency said on Thursday. Jamaican Thompson-Herah was set to run in the 100m in an eagerly awaited contest along with Tokyo bronze medallist and compatriot Shericka Jackson and Britain's Dina Asher-Smith who won 100m silver at the 2019 world championships.

Soccer-Burnley move out of drop zone with gritty draw at Villa

Burnley moved out of the relegation zone following a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Thursday, keeping their Premier League survival in their own hands heading into the final day of the season. A cool penalty by Burnley striker Ashley Barnes and several superb saves by keeper Nick Pope earned Mike Jackson's side a crucial point in their battle to survive as they climbed to 17th in the table on 35 points.

Golf-McIlroy grabs super group spotlight and clubhouse lead at PGA Championship

Red-hot Rory McIlroy grabbed the spotlight from his super group playing partners Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth on Thursday by powering into the early first-round clubhouse lead at the PGA Championship with a five-under 65 at steamy Southern Hills. Looking to end an eight-year major drought, McIlroy arrived in Tulsa in superb form having recorded top-five finishes at his last two events, including runner-up at the Masters.

Tennis-Djokovic, Nadal could meet in French Open quarter-finals

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and 13-times winnner Rafael Nadal are on a quarter-final collision course at the French Open following the draw on Thursday. World number one Djokovic, back on the Grand Slam scene after being deported from Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open following his decision not to have a COVID-19 vaccination, will start his campaign against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

Golf-Woods hobbles to opening 74 at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods struggled mightily in the opening round of the PGA Championship on Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club where he played through significant discomfort over his closing holes and will have plenty of work to do to make the cut. Woods, in his second start since a February, 2021 car crash that nearly ended his career, looked good early but pushed his body to its limits and it cost him as he gritted his teeth in pain towards the end of his opening four-over-par 74.

Soccer-Wasteful Chelsea set to finish third after Leicester draw

Chelsea defender Marco Alonso scored a glorious equaliser to earn a 1-1 home draw with Leicester City on Thursday and effectively seal third place in the Premier League ahead of the final round of fixtures. The draw lifted Chelsea to 71 points, 19 behind leaders Manchester City and three ahead of London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in fourth, but Chelsea's far superior goal difference means Spurs have no realistic chance of overtaking them.

Soccer-Palace manager Vieira in altercation with fan after loss at Everton

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with a fan in the wake of Thursday’s 3-2 Premier League defeat at Everton and could face a Football Association investigation into the incident. Vieira was walking towards the away dressing room after the final whistle having seen his side let a two-goal lead slip, and amid a throng of supporters who had invaded the pitch as Everton secured their Premier League survival with the win.

Tennis-French heading towards Roland Garros fiasco

Richard Gasquet's own expectations of shining at Roland Garros are so low that he has already lined up a job as a pundit for French TV at this year's claycourt major, where the local hopefuls are geared up for another dire collective performance. With French number one Gael Monfils having pulled out injured last week, there will be no seeded players from the home nation in both the men's and the women's draw in Paris - a first since 1980.

Soccer-Landmark U.S. pay deal may inspire sponsors too

After reaching a landmark agreement for equal pay, sponsor dollars could be the next major boost for the United States' four-times World Cup champion women's team. The U.S. national men's and women's soccer team players will receive equal prize money, including at World Cups, after they agreed collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) with the U.S. Soccer Federation on Wednesday.

