Left Menu

Cricket-Bangalore's Hesson hails 'chase master' Kohli after crucial win

So I think we know Virat the 'chase master' and obviously he set the tone again today," said Hesson, whose team occupy the last playoff spot but will need results elsewhere to go their way to progress.

Reuters | Navimumbai | Updated: 20-05-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 13:08 IST
Cricket-Bangalore's Hesson hails 'chase master' Kohli after crucial win
Mike Hesson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bangalore director of cricket Mike Hesson said that Virat Kohli's intensity proved vital in the win against the Gujarat Titans after the opener roared back into form to boost their chances of making the Indian Premier League playoffs. Kohli had managed 236 runs in 13 games coming into the encounter against table-toppers Gujarat but blazed his way to a 54-ball 73 on Thursday to guide his side to an eight-wicket win.

"We've sort of been able to defend scores but haven't been able to chase. So I think we know Virat the 'chase master' and obviously he set the tone again today," said Hesson, whose team occupies the last playoff spot but will need results elsewhere to go their way to progress. "He brought a huge amount of intensity to the game, we could see that from the sidelines. Whether Faf (Du Plessis) was on strike, played a good shot, or rotated the strike, he was pretty much in the game."

Kohli has had some wretched luck with the way he has been dismissed this season and Hesson added that the former India captain deserved to be back among the runs. "He pretty much found each and every way to get out. There certainly wasn't a pattern to those dismissals," said Hesson.

"He just needed that little bit of luck to go his way and we knew he would get going. I think we know when Virat is in that frame of mind, good luck, he can take the game away from anyone."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022