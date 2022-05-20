Ukraine GM Ponomariov applies for visa again, organizers knock on MEA doors

The Maharashtra Open organizers have approached the Ministry of External Affairs to get visa clearance for Ukrainian chess Grand Master and three-time world champion Ruslan Ponomariov, whose application has been rejected once.

According to Organising Secretary Niranjan Godbole, the Ukrainian GM has applied for the visa again so that he can compete in the tournament, set to be held in Pune from May 31 to June 8. ''We have got in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and provided all the required documents. We are hoping that the visa application comes through. We hope to have him at the tournament,'' Godbole said. ''Fingers crossed though. If things fall in place and he can make it to Pune, he will be the top seed,'' Godbole said about Ponomariov, who held the world title from 2002 to 2004 and has an ELO rating of 2642.

While it is not yet clear what led to the rejection of Ponomariov's visa application although several Russian sportspersons have been barred from competing in events due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is optimistic that getting a visa would not be an issue for any player, including Ponamairov, when the country will host Chess Olympiad in July-August.

The Ukrainian GM is expected to be part of the national team in the forthcoming Chess Olympiad.

A top All India Chess Federation (AICF) official, said he can't comment on the rejection of the visa but can assure that nothing like this would happen when they host the 44th edition of the prestigious Chess Olympiad.

''We are not aware of the issue. They have not invited him (Ponomariov) through us. There would be no issues about visas being issued for players for the forthcoming 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)