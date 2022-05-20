Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand trio test positive for COVID-19 ahead of warm-up game Sussex

New Zealand pair Henry Nicholls and Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their warm-up match against county side Sussex, the country's cricket board (NZC) said.


New Zealand pair Henry Nicholls and Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their warm-up match against county side Sussex, the country's cricket board (NZC) said. The trio returned positive rapid antigen tests on Friday morning but the four-day practice game in Brighton will go ahead as planned.

"Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner, and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have begun five days of hotel room isolation after producing positive Rapid Antigen Tests on Friday morning," NZC said in a statement. The rest of the touring party has tested negative but will continue to be monitored.

New Zealand takes on England in the first test of their three-match series at Lord's starting June 2.

