Left Menu

Rajani Etimarpu to lead Team India in inaugural edition of FIH Hockey 5s

Hockey India named a nine-member Indian women's team who will represent the country in the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland from June 4 to 5, 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:15 IST
Rajani Etimarpu to lead Team India in inaugural edition of FIH Hockey 5s
Indian women's hockey team (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India named a nine-member Indian women's team who will represent the country in the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland from June 4 to 5, 2022. The Indian team will be captained by Rajani Etimarpu and Mahima Choudhary will shoulder the responsibility as the vice-captain.

The team includes experienced goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu, defenders Rashmita Minz, Ajmina Kujur. Midfielders Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mahima Choudhary and Preeti have been called up, while forwards Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, who were part of the U-18 team that played the Youth Olympics which was held in Hockey 5s format, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal will feature in the team. Additionally, Suman Devi Thoudam and Rajwinder Kaur have been named as standbys.

"I have never coached Hockey 5's in an official tournament so it will be an interesting experience for me. We have picked a team with variety. Plenty of young talent who proved themselves in the Junior World Cup and I am keen to see them play in this format combined with players from the Senior Core Group," said chief coach Janneke Schopman in a statement. The Indian women's team will be going up against Uruguay, Poland, South Africa, and hosts Switzerland.

Team India squad: Goalkeepers: Rajani Etimarpu (C); Defenders: Rashmita Minz, Ajmina Kujur; Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mahima Choudhary (VC), Preeti; Forwards: Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal; Standbys: Suman Devi Thoudam, Rajwinder Kaur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022