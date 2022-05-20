Left Menu

Nathan Hauritz appointed as Ireland spin bowling coach

Former Australia spinner Nathan Hauritz has been appointed as Ireland's spin bowling coach.

ANI | Dublin | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:49 IST
Nathan Hauritz appointed as Ireland spin bowling coach
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Former Australia spinner Nathan Hauritz has been appointed as Ireland's spin bowling coach. The 40-year old, took 128 wickets for Australia, playing all three formats in a nine-year international career. After retiring in 2016, he coached Brisbane Heat in the BBL and the women's team Queensland Fire since 2020.

"The opportunity was too good to not even think about. I love discussing spin bowling from all facets, and to be able to do that in an international environment while travelling the world, how could you not want to do it. My particular interest as a coach is the tactical and mental side of spin bowling," said Hauritz as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "When you play at the top level of cricket your game is generally in a pretty sound space, but more often than not it comes down to how you perform on the day that needs the most work. I believe my career and experience will help me communicate with, and support the development of, our current groups of spinners. It's an incredibly exciting time to be part of cricket in Ireland," he added.

Hauritz represented both Queensland and New South Wales in first-class and List A cricket, as well as featuring for Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022