Soccer-Miedema signs new contract to stay at Arsenal

The Dutch forward, who is the league's all time leading scorer with 74 goals, had been linked with Barcelona and Paris St Germain, upon the expiration of her current deal this summer, but has opted to stay in north London. Arsenal, who were beaten to the FAWSL title by Chelsea on the final day of the season, did not reveal the length of Miedema's new contract.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 17:09 IST
Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has committed her future to the club by signing a new contract with the FA Women's Super League side on Friday, after being linked with a move away. The Dutch forward, who is the league's all time leading scorer with 74 goals, had been linked with Barcelona and Paris St Germain, upon the expiration of her current deal this summer, but has opted to stay in north London.

Arsenal, who were beaten to the FAWSL title by Chelsea on the final day of the season, did not reveal the length of Miedema's new contract. Despite not winning any silverware at Arsenal since the league title in 2019, Miedema said she was intent on helping Jonas Eidevall's side return to the top of English football.

"I feel like for me, winning titles with Arsenal will mean a lot more to me than winning them with another club at the moment. And that’s what I obviously hope to achieve with Arsenal," she said in a statement. The 25-year-old has scored more goals (92) for the Netherlands than any other player, male or female.

