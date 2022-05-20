Left Menu

India names nine-member team for inaugural FIH Women's Hockey 5s

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 18:14 IST
India on Friday named a nine-member team for the inaugural edition of the FIH Women's Hockey 5s, to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland from June 4 to 5.

The team will be captained by experienced goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu and Mahima Choudhary will be her deputy in the tournament which will also have Uruguay, Poland, South Africa, and hosts Switzerland.

Other members of the Indian team include defenders Rashmita Minz and Ajmina Kujur, and midfielders Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mahima Choudhary and Preeti.

Forwards Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, who were part of the U-18 team that played the Youth Olympics Hockey 5s competition, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal also feature in the team Suman Devi Thoudam and Rajwinder Kaur have been named as standbys.

Chief Coach Janneke Schopman, who will accompany the team, expressed excitement ahead of her first outing at the Hockey 5s event. ''I have never coached Hockey 5's in an official tournament so it will be an interesting experience for me. We have picked a team with variety,'' said Schopman.

''Plenty of young talent who proved themselves in the Junior World Cup and I am keen to see them play in this format combined with players from the Senior Core Group.'' The Teams: Goalkeeper: Rajani Etimarpu (captain) Defenders: Rashmita Minz, Ajmina Kujur Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mahima Choudhary (vice-captain), Preeti Forwards: Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal Standbys: Suman Devi Thoudam, Rajwinder Kaur.

