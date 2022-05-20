Left Menu

Tvesa T-16 after Round 1, Aditi gets hole-in-one in Round 2 at Jabra Ladies

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik carded two birdies and as many bogeys for an even par 71 to lie T-16 alongside compatriot Aditi Ashok after the first round of the Jabra Ladies Open here. Aditi, who came in from the LPGA Tour, also carded 71 but had an eventful round with five birdies and five bogeys.

PTI | Evian-Les-Bains | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 18:19 IST
Tvesa Malik Image Credit: Twitter(@golfinghub)

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik carded two birdies and as many bogeys for an even-par 71 to lie T-16 alongside compatriot Aditi Ashok after the first round of the Jabra Ladies Open here. Aditi, who came in from the LPGA Tour, also carded 71 but had an eventful round with five birdies and five bogeys. The Indian duo was five shots behind Carmen Alonso of Spain who held a one-stroke lead after a round of 5-under 66.

While Tvesa was yet to start her second round till late afternoon, Aditi Ashok was an early starter on the second day and she had a hole in one on the Par-3 eighth hole. It was her first hole-in-one as a professional. However, she carded a modest 3-over 74 that had an ace, a birdie and six bogeys. At 4-over for 36 holes, she was T-44th and should make the cut comfortably.

Things did not go too well for the other three Indians as Amandeep Drall (72-82) was T-94th and Vani Kapoor (79-85) was T-123. They were sure to miss the cut, which was likely to fall at 5-over.

Tvesa is looking to get back to the form that saw her finish 19th on the Order of Merit on the Lady's European Tour.

The winner of this week's tournament will earn a place in the USD 6.5 million Amundi Evian Championship, the only Major in continental Europe, to be played in July at the same venue, and so there is fierce competition for the first prize.

Australian Whitney Hillier, who won the Team competition in last week's Aramco Team SeriesBangkok, started her round with three straight birdies from the 15th to the 17th and signed for a four-under-par 67 to lie in second place alongside LET Rookie Gabrielle Macdonald from Scotland.

Iraq's tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

