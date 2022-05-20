Soccer-Guimaraes surprised at quick adaptation to Premier League

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes says he has surprised even himself at how quickly he has adapted to life in the Premier League since joining in January.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been a key figure in Newcastle's transformation under manager Eddie Howe and produced another inspired display in the 2-0 win over Arsenal on Monday. He scored his fifth goal since joining and was voted man-of-the-match for the third time in the 10 Premier League games he has started for the Magpies.

But it is his all-round game that has made the 40 million pounds ($49.88 million) Newcastle paid Lyon for his signature look like tremendous value for money. "To be honest, I didn't expect that I would adapt so fast to the Premier League," Guimaraes told Reuters by phone.

"I think what helped in my transition was the physicality of Ligue 1. It's very hard to play in France because they beat you up relentlessly. I had to get used to that, needed to gain five kilograms of muscle. My body changed, I got stronger. "That was crucial to get me ready to play right away in the Premier League where the pace of the game is so intense."

Guimaraes leaves nothing to chance in his preparation for games, surrounding himself with a personal trainer, nutritionist and physio. He also has a gym and recovery room at his house and spends his free time watching soccer and studying language. "I talked to several former players that regret not having taken care of their bodies and play longer, so why not listen to them while I'm still young?" he said.

"I like winning, I'm a competitive guy and I want to play at the highest level as long as I can. The decisions that I make now about how I train, take care of myself and how I live will impact my career. "Having my staff at home can allow me to be a step ahead in fitness and recovery. In an intense league like the Premier League, having the opportunity to get home, have an ice bath, a massage and a nice and balanced meal can make a big difference looking forward to the next game."

"I'll take any advantage that I can have." Guimaraes admits there was some surprise when he chose to join Newcastle -- a club facing a relegation battle -- rather than the likes of Arsenal, Paris St Germain or Real Madrid.

RAVE REVIEWS But the move has worked out well for both parties with Guimaraes earning rave reviews and Newcastle having the possibility to finish in the top 10.

"It was a bold move, but I believe it was decisive for me to consolidate my spot at the group that is fighting go to the 2022 World Cup with Brazil," Guimaraes, who won an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year, said. "To be in the Premier League and succeed here has massive weight and Newcastle offered me to come as one of the leaders of their ambitious project.

"When I arrived we were second from bottom. Now we are 12th and went as far as ninth in the standings. That speaks volumes. I feel loved by the fans, I'm happy and I look forward to next season, when I assure you we will surprise a lot of people." Guimaraes said playing for next Newcastle reminds him of playing in south America and believes the fans can look forward to the team challenging the top eight next season before setting their sights even higher.

"We can think about the Champions League and becoming a contender. I came here to win and we will turn Newcastle into a winning club," he said. ($1 = 0.8019 pounds)

