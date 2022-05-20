Left Menu

Soccer-Ivory Coast name Jean-Louis Gasset as new coach

Gasset takes charge of his first game on June 3 against Zambia in Yamoussoukro and then away against Lesotho in Johannesburg four days later. The Ivorians, who were African champions in 2015, are participating in Group H of the Cup of Nations qualifiers, even though they will be hosting the tournament.

Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 18:58 IST
Soccer-Ivory Coast name Jean-Louis Gasset as new coach
  • Country:
  • Ivory Coast

Frenchman Jean-Louis Gasset was on Friday named the new coach of the Ivory Coast, who will be hosting the Africa Cup of Nations finals in June next year. The 68-year-old has signed a contract for 12 months, with the option of another year, the Ivorian federation said at a new conference.

Gasset served as assistant to Laurent Blanc when he was manager of France from 2010-12 and was coach in his own right at Montpellier, Caen, Istres, St Etienne and Girondins Bordeaux in the French league. Former Nice and Reading midfielder Emerse Fae was named as his assistant.

Gasset replaces another Frenchman Patrice Beaumelle, whose contract was not renewed after the Ivorians missed out on World Cup qualification and were eliminated in the last-16 at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in January. Gasset takes charge of his first game on June 3 against Zambia in Yamoussoukro and then away against Lesotho in Johannesburg four days later.

The Ivorians, who were African champions in 2015, are participating in Group H of the Cup of Nations qualifiers, even though they will be hosting the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022