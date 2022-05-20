Sports News Roundup: Trevor Story's 3 HRs, 7 RBIs lead Red Sox's rout; Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Nadal plays down chances of 14th French Open crown

Rafael Nadal has played down his chances of winning a record-extending 14th French Open title but said he would not be in Paris if he thought it was not possible. The 35-year-old says he has never felt less prepared for his favourite tournament after being hampered by a rib injury and a chronic foot problem since winning the Australian Open.

Tennis-Medvedev not going to court over Wimbledon ban on Russian players

World number two Daniil Medvedev said on Friday he will not take Wimbledon's organisers to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over their ban on Russian and Belarusian players at this year's Championships. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) banned players from both countries following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation". Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Golf-Gusting winds threaten to blow PGA Championship contenders off course

Players were trying to keep their PGA Championship hopes from being blown away on Friday, as mighty gusts greeted early second round starters at wind-whipped Southern Hills Country Club. Rory McIlroy, who sits atop the leaderboard one clear of Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge, will go out in the afternoon wave and will be hoping forecasts that gusting winds of up to 40 mph (65 kph) will drop off later in the day are accurate as he bids to end an eight-year majors drought.

Tennis-Swiatek says nothing to prove as she targets second French Open title

World number one Iga Swiatek is the overwhelming favourite for the French Open but says she is feeling relaxed and has nothing to prove as she prepares for the Roland Garros fortnight. The Pole rocketed to fame when she won her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris in 2020 and has since reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open and reached top spot in the rankings.

Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind

Naomi Osaka said she was worried she would bump into people at the French Open whom she "offended" last year when the four-time major winner withdrew from the tournament after boycotting post-match media duties for mental health reasons. In the build-up to the 2021 French Open, Osaka said she would not attend the obligatory news conferences for players after matches as they impacted her mental well-being.

Olympics-Russian IOC members not to blame for Ukraine war -IOC's Bach

Not all Russians should be blamed for their government's decision to invade Ukraine and that includes Russian members of the International Olympic Committee, IOC president Thomas Bach said on Friday, defending his decision not to sanction them. The participation of Russia, however, at the 2024 Paris summer Olympics remains unclear, Bach said, with the war in Ukraine ongoing.

Exclusive-American football-Former NFL quarterback Vick coming out of retirement

Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday. Vick, a former first overall draft pick who last suited up for a National Football League game in 2015, will make his debut on May 28, the last day of the regular season, according to the source who said an official announcement is expected next week.

MLB roundup: Trevor Story's 3 HRs, 7 RBIs lead Red Sox's rout

Trevor Story went 4-for-4 with three home runs, seven RBIs and five runs as the Boston Red Sox beat the visiting Seattle Mariners 12-6 on Thursday night. The Mariners led 4-0 through 1 1/2 innings, but Story's homers in the second and third innings helped the hosts tie the score. Boston added two runs in the sixth and three in both the seventh and eighth.

Soccer-FA investigating pitch invasions, condemns 'anti-social behaviour' from fans

The English Football Association is investigating all incidents of fans invading the field and has condemned their "anti-social behaviour" as completely unacceptable. The FA's statement comes after Everton fans invaded the pitch at Goodison Park following Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 85th-minute winner and at the final whistle of Thursday's 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace, which secured their spot in the Premier League next season.

Cycling-Demare wins third Giro stage as Lopez retains pink jersey

Frenchman Arnaud Demare won his third stage at this year's Giro d'Italia with a well-timed sprint at the end of stage 13, a 150km ride from San Remo to Cuneo, on Friday. Sprint leader Demare (Groupama–FDJ) once again proved dominant as he pipped Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) to the finish line with Britain's Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) coming home in third.

