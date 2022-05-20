Left Menu

Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka win on day 4 of 12th HI Junior Men National C'ship

Hockey Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh Hockey and Hockey Karnataka registered victories in their respective matches on the day four of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022 on Friday.

Hockey Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh Hockey and Hockey Karnataka registered victories in their respective matches on the day four of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022 on Friday. In the first match of the day in Pool G, Hockey Jharkhand defeated the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 7 - 1. Aseem Aind (35', 45') scored a brace for Hockey Jharkhand, while Captain Ashim Tirkey (6'), Abhishek Guria (17'), Atish Dodrai (26'), Prem Kerketta (53') and Joseph Topno (56') added one goal each. Captain Sathish B (52') pulled one goal back for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

In the second Pool G match, Chhattisgarh Hockey recorded a convincing 9 - 0 victory over Goans Hockey. Vishnu Yadav (11', 13', 15', 30', 34', 59') starred in the show with six goals. Jitu Hemla (25', 51') and Sagar Suryawanshi (57') also got on the score sheet. In Pool H, Hockey Karnataka trumped Delhi Hockey 8 - 0 thanks to goals from Rahul C.J (25', 49', 53'), Vishwas. G (24'), Bipin B.R (33'), Desh Poovaiah A.A (36'), Gowtham M.A (42') and Captain Deekshith Ah (60').

In Pool F, Hockey Mizoram forfeited their match against Hockey Andhra Pradesh, earning Hockey Andhra Pradesh a default 5 - 0 win. Earlier on Thursday, Hockey Bihar defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 3 - 1 in Pool E. Bhavuk (9'), Markus Lakra (44') and Birsa Pandu (50') scored one goal each for Hockey Bihar, while Saksham Sharma (20') scored one goal for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

In the second Pool E match, Hockey Arunachal defeated Assam Hockey 8 - 0. Lovejeet Singh (14', 45', 50') and Navjot Singh (33', 51', 60') scored a hat-trick each, while Rahul (12') and Lovepreet Singh (49') scored one goal each. (ANI)

