Tennis-Wimbledon loses ranking points over Russia, Belarus ban - ATP
Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 23:24 IST
Wimbledon will be stripped of ranking points over its decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from competing at the 2022 Championships due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the men's ATP Tour said on Friday.
The move by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) is the first time players have been banned on grounds of nationality since the immediate post-World War Two era when German and Japanese players were excluded.
