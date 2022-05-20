IWL: Kickstart FC looking to register successive wins

After a massive 10-0 victory in their previous Indian Women's League 2022 match, Kickstart FC head to the 7th Battalion Ground to face ARA FC on Saturday. Ahead of the game, Kickstart FC Head Coach Amrutha stated, "We have to continue winning. The remaining two matches are very important for us. In the remaining matches, we need to have more concentration on taking an early lead and finishing the game."

Speaking about their Ahmedabad counterparts, Amrutha said, "ARA FC seems to be a good fighting side and they have given a tough opposition to all teams they played against. But our team is all set with no injuries." On the other hand, ARA FC Head Coach Prit Bhatt said his team is prepared for the challenge.

"Kickstart is an experienced side and plays good football but our team is confident to face the challenge. We will be sticking to our plans and executing them," he said. "In our last match, the team played really well, but some individual mistakes cost us. We will try to work on our mistakes and be focused," he added. (ANI)

