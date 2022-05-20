Left Menu

IWL: Kickstart FC looking to register successive wins

After a massive 10-0 victory in their previous Indian Women's League 2022 match, Kickstart FC head to the 7th Battalion Ground to face ARA FC on Saturday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 20-05-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 23:47 IST
IWL: Kickstart FC looking to register successive wins
IWL: Kickstart FC look forward to register successive wins. (Photo - AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a massive 10-0 victory in their previous Indian Women's League 2022 match, Kickstart FC head to the 7th Battalion Ground to face ARA FC on Saturday. Ahead of the game, Kickstart FC Head Coach Amrutha stated, "We have to continue winning. The remaining two matches are very important for us. In the remaining matches, we need to have more concentration on taking an early lead and finishing the game."

Speaking about their Ahmedabad counterparts, Amrutha said, "ARA FC seems to be a good fighting side and they have given a tough opposition to all teams they played against. But our team is all set with no injuries." On the other hand, ARA FC Head Coach Prit Bhatt said his team is prepared for the challenge.

"Kickstart is an experienced side and plays good football but our team is confident to face the challenge. We will be sticking to our plans and executing them," he said. "In our last match, the team played really well, but some individual mistakes cost us. We will try to work on our mistakes and be focused," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022