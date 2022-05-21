Golf-Thomas rides wild winds to top of PGA Championship leaderboard

Justin Thomas rode the winds to the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard on Friday, one shot clear of overnight leader Rory McIlroy who was preparing to begin his second round at a wind-ravaged Southern Hills Country Club. With the layout buffeted by gusts of up to 40 mph (65 kph), American Thomas was unfazed as he mixed four birdies, including one at his last to seize the clubhouse lead, with a single bogey to return a second consecutive three-under 67.

Thomas, the 2017 champion, was the only one of the early starters to make an impact on the leaderboard, his two-day total of six-under putting him ahead of McIlroy and two better than Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge just as they finished on Thursday. The other two members of Thomas's group did not have nearly as enjoyable a day. Twice major winner Dustin Johnson shot a three-over 73 to leave him in danger of missing the cut, while world number five Patrick Cantlay slumped to a 75 and will be headed to the exit with a two-day total of 11-over.

Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler could also be going home early after a scrappy 75 left him at six-over. McIlroy will be hoping the forecast that gusting winds will drop off later in the day are accurate as he bids to end an eight-year majors drought.

His playing partners Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth will also be seeking a break from Mother Nature after struggles in round one. Woods, in his second start since a February 2021 car crash that almost resulted in the amputation of his right leg, pushed his body to its limits and it cost him as he gritted his teeth in pain hobbling to a four-over 74 to fall nine back of the front-running McIlroy on Thursday.

Spieth, needing a PGA Championship to complete a career Grand Slam of winning all four majors, also made a mediocre start as he returned a first-round 72, leaving plenty of work to do if he hopes to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Woods in one of golf's most elite clubs.

