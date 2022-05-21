Left Menu

Golf-Masters champion Scheffler set to miss cut at Southern Hills

Scheffler arrived at Southern Hills Country Club this week as a co-favourite but followed a disappointing first round with a five-over-par 75 that left him at six-over on the week and two shots outside the projected cut line. "Definitely frustrating," Scheffler said in a report on the Golf Channel website.

Reuters | Tulsa | Updated: 21-05-2022 03:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 03:11 IST
Golf-Masters champion Scheffler set to miss cut at Southern Hills
  • Country:
  • United States

Scottie Scheffler, who soared to new heights with a red-hot start to the year that included a Masters triumph, was brought back down to earth on Friday at the PGA Championship where he was set to miss the cut. Scheffler arrived at Southern Hills Country Club this week as a co-favourite but followed a disappointing first round with a five-over-par 75 that left him at six-over on the week and two shots outside the projected cut line.

"Definitely frustrating," Scheffler said in a report on the Golf Channel website. "I'm disappointed, too. It's never fun missing cuts; I wanted to play the weekend. I tried to grind it out as hard as I could, and I just didn't have it this week." Barring a dramatic shift in the projected cut line, this will mark the second consecutive year that the world's top-ranked player misses the cut at the PGA Championship as Dustin Johnson suffered the same fate at Kiawah Island in 2021.

Scheffler started his day on the 10th hole in blustery conditions but looked ready to make a move after reaching the turn with nine consecutive pars before things fell apart. He carded bogeys at his 10th and 11th holes and gained some hope with a birdie at the par-four fourth but then proceeded to bogey two of his next three holes.

Scheffler was right on the cut line when he reached his final hole of the day but sent his drive into a fairway bunker and went on to three-putt from about 14 feet for double-bogey. "I hit some good shots, hit some bad ones, and was punished pretty severely for the bad ones," said Scheffler.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022