Golf-Thomas clings to PGA Championship lead as McIlroy falters

Justin Thomas was clinging to the second round clubhouse lead at the wind-whipped PGA Championship on Friday, as Rory McIlroy was being blown down the leaderboard. With Southern Hills buffeted by gusts of up to 40 mph (65 kph), Thomas was unfazed as he mixed four birdies, including one at his final hole, with a single bogey to return a second consecutive three-under 67 to sit on six-under at the midway point bumping the Northern Irishman from top spot.

Baseball writer Roger Angell dies at 101

Roger Angell, who brought a fan's perspective, an intellectual's enlightenment and a poet's lyrical touch to his essays on baseball for The New Yorker magazine, building a reputation as one of America's elite baseball writers over six decades, died on Friday at the age of 101, the magazine said. Angell, who also helped shape the writings of John Updike, Woody Allen and others as The New Yorker's fiction editor, died of congestive heart failure, his wife, Margaret Moorman, said, according to the New York Times.

U.S. consular officer visited detained basketball player Griner in Russia

A U.S. consular officer visited detained Women's National Basketball Association star Brittney Griner in Russia on Thursday, U.S. State Department said on Friday, while urging Moscow for more regular consular access. Griner, 31, a two-time Olympic champion, was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in February as diplomatic relations between Washington and Moscow deteriorated following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind

Naomi Osaka said she was worried she would bump into people at the French Open whom she "offended" last year when the four-time major winner withdrew from the tournament after boycotting post-match media duties for mental health reasons. In the build-up to the 2021 French Open, Osaka said she would not attend the obligatory news conferences for players after matches as they impacted her mental well-being.

Motor racing-Mercedes drivers expect Spain to show them the way forward

Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix could be a turning point for Formula One champions Mercedes in their battle to tame a bouncing car. Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and team mate George Russell said on Friday they expected the Circuit de Catalunya to determine the direction the team followed on development.

Exclusive-American football-Former NFL quarterback Vick coming out of retirement

Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday. Vick, a former first overall draft pick who last suited up for a National Football League game in 2015, will make his debut on May 28, the last day of the regular season, according to the source who said an official announcement is expected next week.

Tennis-Wimbledon on collision course with ATP, WTA over Russia, Belarus ban

The world’s most prestigious tennis tournament was on Friday set on a collision course with the sport's global governing bodies after Wimbledon had its ranking points stripped by the ATP and WTA Tours over excluding players from Russia and Belarus. The move by the men's and women's tours will reduce Wimbledon to an exhibition event but the AELTC, organisers of the Grand Slam, repeated their stance that the ban was the only viable option under British government guidance.

Golf-Masters champion Scheffler set to miss cut at Southern Hills

Scottie Scheffler, who soared to new heights with a red-hot start to the year that included a Masters triumph, was brought back down to earth on Friday at the PGA Championship where he was set to miss the cut. Scheffler arrived at Southern Hills Country Club this week as a co-favourite but followed a disappointing first round with a five-over-par 75 that left him at six-over on the week and two shots outside the projected cut line.

Soccer-Liverpool still hoping to complete quadruple, says Salah

Liverpool's forward Mohamed Salah says they are excited to still have a chance to add the Premier League and Champions League titles to their two domestic cup triumphs, saying the team are optimistic ahead of the climax to the season. Liverpool could claim an unprecedented quadruple this season but they must beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield and hope Manchester City do not win at home to Aston Villa on Sunday if they are to snatch the Premier League crown.

Tennis-Djokovic hoping to peak in time for French Open title defence

World number one Novak Djokovic said his Italian Open victory was the perfect time to find form as he looks to retain his French Open crown after mixed results earlier in the claycourt swing. The 20-times Grand Slam winner was toppled by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina early in Monte Carlo and Andrey Rublev in the Belgrade final in April, before he fell to teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid semi-finals this month.

